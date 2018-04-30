James White recalled to prison following arrest in south Armagh

James White has been recalled to prison following his arrest in the Mullaghbawn area on Saturday 28 April.

Alexis Guesto appeared at Newry Crown court this morning on a bench warrant and has been remanded in custody.

On Friday the PSNI Public Protection Branch issued an appeal for information on James White and Alexis Guesto, saying they were wanted for a range of offences including breach of licence and warrants.

Police said they had recently travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic and that there had been sightings of them in the South Armagh and Newry areas.

On Saturday evening police issued a further statement saying the two men had been located in the Mullaghbawn area of south Armagh.

It was widely reported that the men had been found with their hands tied behind their backs and were covered in paint.