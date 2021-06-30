TUV leader and MLA, Jim Allister (left), former Brexit party MEP, Ben Habib and former Labour MP and now member of the House of Lords, Baroness Hoey. NoahD Donohoe supporters can bee seen in the background.

Mr. Bryson was at the High Court to hear Mr. Justice Colton's ruling concerning a judicial review of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr. Justice Colton rejected all of the applicants' notions that the Northern Ireland Protocol was unlawful.

TUV leader and MLA, Jim Allister, Baroness Hoey and former Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib, were three of the applicants who brought the matter to the High Court.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson pictured outside the High Court in Belfast earlier today. (Photo: PA)

The applicants held a brief press conference outside after Mr. Justice Colton had rejected the judicial review on all grounds.

Meanwhile, the mother of tragic Noah Donohoe, whose body was discovered in storm drain in north Belfast six days after he disappeared on June 21, 2020, was on her way into the Coroner's Court for a pre-inquest review hearing in the case of her son.

Mr. Bryson accused the Noah Donhoe supporters of "hijacking" the press conference and went as far as to label them a "sectarian lynch mob".

"Absolutely appalling behaviour by Noah supporters hi-jacking a press conference screaming sectarian abuse," alleged Mr. Bryson.

"The tolerance both on social media of the bots & this real life horrendous behaviour has went far enough."

Mr. Bryson added: "I was at the Court for Protocol Judicial Review when an emotionally charged sectarian lynchmob [sic] surrounded a press conference being given by the applicants.

"Appalling behaviour in full view of media, which hopefully reports their conduct."

One Noah Donohoe supporter questioned Mr. Bryson's account of what happened.

"I was there and at no time did i hear any secterian [sic] abuse by anyone," said the man.

Another Noah supporter suggested the alleged sectarian remarks Mr. Brsyon was referring to were made by individuals not associated with the Noah Donhoe group.

