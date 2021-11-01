Jamie Bryson, Doug Beattie react to bus burning amid NI Protocol concerns
It is feared that the setting alight of a bus in Newtownards this morning was done so as a form of protest against the NI Protocol.
Police said that at around 6.30am, two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson tweeted: “This is disappointing & not what anyone wants to see. Thoughts with the driver.
“The Protocol is clearly continuing to cause serious societal instability in NI & poses a real risk to peace.
“Article 16 must now urgently be triggered as no one wants to see this on our streets.”
He later added: “The Protocol far from protecting peace has instead caused untold political & societal instability.
“It simply cannot continue. No one wants to see violence or disorder on our streets, everyone must work together to prevent that.
“Triggering Article 16 is now urgent.”
UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Utterly disgraceful, depressing and stupid actions of thugs and criminals.
“In what way does this help address issues concerning the protocol, it simply hurts their own community. Wise up...”
UUP MLA for Strangford, Mike Nesbitt, said: “There is absolutely no justification for the hijacking and destruction of a bus in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards around 06:30 this morning.
“This advances no cause other than to terrorise a bus driver and inconvenience local people who rely on bus services to get their children to school and get into town to go to the shops.
“If this was meant to be some kind of protest against the NI Protocol then it is entirely counterproductive. Vandalism and wanton destruction can never be the way forward.
“My thoughts are with the bus driver who has clearly suffered a terrible and frightening ordeal, and I urge anyone who can help the police to catch the two men responsible to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.”