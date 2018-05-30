Jamie Dornan reunited with creator of The Fall in new BBC Two drama

Jamie Dornan has been reunited with The Fall creator Allan Cubbitt to star in a three-part drama set in Fermanagh at the end of the 19th century.

Dornan, whose role in 50 Shades of Grey propelled him to international stardom, will lead the cast of Death And Nightingales – a film adaptation for BBC Two of the critically acclaimed novel by Irish writer Eugene McCabe.

The Americans actor Matthew Rhys co-stars with Dornan in a tale of community and family tensions set against a backdrop of the lush Fermanagh countryside.

The pair will be joined by Red Rock star Ann Skelly for the adaptation which covers a tense 24-hour period when neighbours observe each other and inform.

Author Eugene McCabe was born in Glasgow in 1930 to Irish parents who returned to Co Monaghan in the 1940s. He lives on a farm in Clones.

He is probably best known for his 1970s’ trilogy of television plays ‘Victims’ – a series of dramas examining the rival traditions in Northern Ireland.

Broadcast by RTE television in 1973, one of the three episodes ‘Cancer’ won the Prague Festival Award and was runner-up in the Prix Italia.

Death And Nightingales is described as a tale of “love, betrayal, deception and revenge” adapted for television by Allan Cubbitt who will also serve as director.

Red Rock star Ann Skelly said it will be “surreal” to appear alongside Dornan and Rhys.

Skelly will play Beth Winters, who is celebrating her 25th birthday and has decided to join the charming Liam Ward (Dornan) and escape from her limited life and difficult and complex relationship with her Protestant landowner stepfather Billy (Rhys).

She said: “Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play. And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me. I can’t wait to start!”

Dornan said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward and to return to Northern Ireland and BBC Two.”