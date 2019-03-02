Jamie Hodson inquest: Road racer collided with telegraph pole at up to 120mph

A motorcycle road racer who died after crashing during an event at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix (UGP) was travelling at up to 120mph when he collided with a telegraph pole, his inquest has found.

Jamie Hodson, 35, suffered a catastrophic head injury as a result of the high-speed collision on the Joey’s Windmill section of the Dundrod circuit in Co Antrim.

Jamie Hodson racing at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix in Dundrod. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Mr Hodson, from Wigan, was taking part in the Dundrod 150 National race – then part of the UGP programme – on August 10 when the crash occurred.

His brother Rob was involved in the same incident, but escaped serious injury.

The inquest was told that Jamie Hodson crashed after “swerving and taking evasive action.” It was estimated that he was travelling around 100 - 120mph at the time.

Despite efforts of medics at the course, he died at the Royal Victoria Hospital that night.

The inquest, held at Laganside Courts yesterday, was told that “it is likely that he would have been unconscious from the moment of impact.”

Although Mr Hodson, an experienced rider who at the time was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, sustained serious fractures and other potentially life-threatening injuries, and suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene, the coroner found that the “injuries to the head were the most significant in causing the death.”

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, UGP clerk of the course Noel Johnston described Jamie Hodson as “a lovely lad” and said his death was “a tragedy”. He said it was the rider’s first time competing at the Ulster Grand Prix.

“As organisers and competitors we all know the risks, but it is still a tragedy when something like this happens,” he said. “It is like all motor sport, there is always that risk, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”