Jamie Hodson: Tragic racer’s brother says what happened is in his mind all the time

The brother of a motorcycle road racer who died after crashing during an event at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix (UGP) has said the tragedy is in his mind all the time.

An inquest into the death of 35-year-old Wigan rider Jamie Hodson was held in Belfast on Friday. It found that he died from severe head injuries after hitting a telegraph pole at between 100 and 120mph.

He had swerved to avoid a racing incident involving his brother Rob, who came off his bike but escaped without serious injury.

Speaking to the BBC after the inquest, Rob Hodson said road racers know the risks each time they take to the circuit.

“Going from being in a normal race to the disaster happening, it’s within five or six seconds and you can’t take it all in,” he said.

Jamie Hodson was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but died a short time later.

“We probably had 40 minutes or so with Jamie before he left us so it was great to have that time in his final moments,” Rob continued.

“What happened with Jamie is in your mind all the time and it’s every other thought you have.”

Coroner Joe McCrisken said no motor sport could ever be completely safe and added that Jamie Hodson had died doing something that he loved.