Jet2 release statement after flight diverted over 'appalling behaviour of disruptive passenger'

Jet2 have released a statement explaining why they were forced to divert a flight from Belfast to Ibiza.

A statement on their website said a flight from Belfast to Ibiza had to be diverted to Toulouse Airport in France "due to the appalling behaviour of a disruptive passenger".

The airline said a passenger had been travelling as part of a group and "displayed deplorable and aggressive behaviour to both crew and fellow customers on board, something which cannot and will not be tolerated".

"Some of his behaviour took place in the vicinity of families who were travelling with young children."

They said that "in consultation with the captain we took the unusual decision to divert the aircraft" and the individual was taken off the aircraft with the assistance of the police in Toulouse.

The incident took place on Friday 8 June.

"A number of customers have praised our highly-trained crew for their handling of the situation," added the statement.

"It is very clear that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to this behaviour and it shows why, as part of our Onboard Together campaign, we continue to call for action to better control the sale and consumption of tax free goods purchased at airports. "

Phil Ward, Managing Director at Jet2.com said: “We will not under any circumstances tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour onboard our aircraft.

"Fellow customers and families travelling for a well-earned holiday should not be subjected to this sort of behaviour and we sincerely apologise to all other customers on the flight. "