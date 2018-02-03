Jewellery stolen from Limavady grandmother

Thieves have targeted the home of a Limavady grandmother while she was undergoing brain surgery in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A major social media campaign is underway to try and retrieve several jewellery items of sentimental value which were taken from Christine McCartney’s home at Shanreagh Park during the burglary.

Some of the items which were stolen during a burglary at Christine McCartney's home in Limavady.

The 78-years-old local woman is now recovering from surgery following an aneurism and is hoping that somebody, somewhere may be able to help reunite her with the stolen items.

Some of the rings had been gifts from Mrs. McCartney’s daughter, who passed away last April.

Other items taken included a cross and chain given to her by her late husband on their engagement day and one piece of jewellery had belonged to her mother.

Christine’s son Gordon said those who targeted his mother’s home must have known she wasn’t there.

Christine McCartney pictured with her late husband.

He added: “You would wonder why they went in on that particular day. It’s terrible to think anybody would do this and the thought of people in around her home is horrible for my mother. She’s facing a three to six month recovery period now after her operation but she would be absolutely over the moon to get this jewellery back. It has so much sentimental value.”

Mr. McCartney said his mother had “great friends and neighbours” and thanked everyone who had helped in the appeal to get the items back.

“As a family, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the appeal by so many different people and I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward and let the police know,” he added.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating reports of a burglary in the area on January 31.

Detective Sergeant McColgan said: “Sometime over the past week, entry was forced into the property and rooms were ransacked. It is understood various items of sentimental jewellery were stolen.

“Anyone who noticed any unusual activity in the area or anyone who has any information is asked to contact detectives at Limavady on 101 quoting reference 292 31/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”