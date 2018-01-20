Jewellery taken during burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Whyte Acres area of Banbridge on Thursday (January 18).

Constable Morrison said “It was reported that entry was forced to the property at some point between 6:45 pm & 9:45 pm and items including jewellery and cash stolen from it.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact Officers at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1315 of 18/01/2018.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”