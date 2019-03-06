Jim Wells hits back at Joe Brolly’s ‘anti-DUP rant’

DUP MLA Jim Wells has hit back at former GAA star and barrister Joe Brolly after his astonishing broadside at the party.

Mr Wells described the All-Ireland winning former Gaelic footballer and well-known TV pundit as a “classic remoaner” as he called on Mr Brolly to show the DUP “some respect”.

Joe Brolly accused Jim Wells of having a 'sneering' attitude towards him at an event

Speaking to the News Letter earlier this week, Mr Brolly described Northern Ireland as a “diseased, dysfunctional society” thanks in large part to the attitudes shown by Mr Wells’ party, as he called on the GAA to back a poll on Irish unity.

He also accused Mr Wells of adopting a “sneering” attitude when the pair met at an organ donation event during the DUP man’s time as health minister.

“It was an entirely non-denominational event – I’ve no interest in sectarianism,” Mr Brolly said. “Anyway, Jim (Wells) was there and kept introducing me very snidely, very sneeringly as ‘the Londonderry footballer who brought Sam Maguire to the United Kingdom’ and laughing.”

He added: “It was continuous throughout the day and it was pointed.”

While Mr Wells confirmed to the News Letter that the exchange did happen, he stressed that there was “no sneering” and insisted he was “only pulling his leg”.

“It did happen, yes, but there was no sneering,” the South Down MLA said.

“We laughed about it – he’s got a good sense of humour that guy. I did not say that to insult anybody. It was a joke.”

He continued: “Now, I couldn’t tell you one end of a GAA pitch from the other but I’m told Joe Brolly is like the Gary Lineker of the sport.

“I remember when Armagh played Tyrone and I said I was delighted it was an all-UK final and there will definitely be a British winner of the Sam Maguire.”

He added: “I was just pulling his leg.”

In his interview with the News Letter, Mr Brolly also said that “moderate nationalists” who had previously been “optimistic” about the future of Northern Ireland had instead become disillusioned due to Brexit and the DUP’s attitudes on issues such as gay rights and the Irish language.

Mr Wells described the comments as “an anti-DUP rant”.

He said: “He just went on and on but the reality is that he’s talking about the largest political party in Northern Ireland and the fifth largest party in the United Kingdom, a party that has the support of 300,000. He should show us a bit of respect.

“People are voting for us because of policies which they understand and support. They’re not supporting us because of any perceived comments that he might pick up on.”

Mr Wells continued: “I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.

“I think he’s a remoaner, a classic remoaner. He cannot cope with the fact that the UK has voted to leave the EU and he’s launching a tirade against the DUP because he sees the DUP as having helped deliver that decision.

“Between now and the 29th of March there will be other Joe Brollys wheeled out to try and undermine our position. But it’s not working.

“The unionist people are standing firm.”