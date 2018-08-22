Jimmy McIlroy funeral to be held at Burnley’s stadium next Friday

Former Burnley and Northern Ireland forward Jimmy McIlroy’s funeral will take place next Friday, the Premier League club have announced.

McIlroy, described by the Clarets as their “greatest ever player”, died on Monday aged 86.

Jimmy McIlroy

The service will take place in the James Hargeaves suite at Turf Moor on Friday August 31 at 1pm.

A club statement read: “The family of the Clarets’ legend would like this to be a celebration of Jimmy’s life.

“Supporters are therefore invited to pay their last respects as the funeral cortege leaves the stadium, en route to Burnley cemetery for a private burial.

“Further details of the route taken will be announced in the coming days, following discussions with the relevant authorities.

“The Clarets will wear black armbands in memory of Jimmy, during Thursday’s Europa League tie in Greece.”

McIlroy was a key member of the Northern Ireland squad that reached the 1958 World Cup quarter-finals in Sweden.