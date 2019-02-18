Job opportunities on offer at major NI Job Fair

A major job fair is to beheld in Belfast next month - March 5.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Belfast City Council, are hosting the event in the Europa Hotel, Belfast between 11am and 4pm wher admission is free.

More than 60 employers will take part, with representatives from the manufacturing, hospitality, care and retail sectors, with many more on hand to answer questions and discuss employment opportunities.

The job fair aims to offer people who are seeking employment the opportunity to meet a range of prospective employers and apply for work. It is a chance to find out more about how to enhance your employability and learn about the types of jobs available.

Belfast’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown, said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with the Department for Communities and all the employers who will be at the Belfast Job Fair. When we developed the Belfast Agenda, our Community Plan for the city, residents told us that one of the main priorities for the city was access to employment opportunities and jobs.

"At the Belfast Job Fair, alongside the broad range of employers who will attend, staff from Belfast City Council will be on hand to promote the Belfast Employment Academies. These academies provide specialist training to help people, particularly those who are out of work, get a job or become their own boss. Everyone who completes an employment academy is guaranteed a job interview.”

The Department for Communities’ Head of Employer Services, Stephen McGlew, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Belfast City Council in organising and delivering this job fair. This initiative is an excellent opportunity to make connections, get advice, and apply for real employment opportunities; and really does promote the spirit of the ‘Local Works!’ agenda which aims to bring together local stakeholders to work in close partnership and deliver recruitment initiatives that are tailored to shared local needs.”

Barry Buckley from Swissport, one of the employers taking part in the job fair, said: “Swissport are delighted to be able to participate in the Belfast Job Fair on the 5th March 2019. We are keen to meet with people who have a passion for working in and building a career in the aviation industry. We will be promoting the diverse range of employment opportunities across the company and in particular, Swissport’s current vacancies for Baggage Handlers, Customer Service Agents and Airside Ramp Operatives at both Belfast International and Belfast City Airports."

A range of support organisations and services will be available to those visiting the job fair, including the Department for Communities’ Job Search Services and Health and Work Support Team, and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service - providing advice and guidance on training and employment programmes currently available for anyone seeking to upskill or retrain.