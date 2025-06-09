Joe Biden's physical and mental decline while US president has strong echoes of his predecessor Woodrow Wilson 100 years earlier

Woodrow Wilson suffered a massive stroke in October 1919 in the middle of his US presidency

​​The televised debate between President Biden and Donald Trump on June 27 2024 was the defining moment of last year’s presidential election. Frequently losing his train of thought, Biden’s meandering answers made it self-evident that he was too old and frail to be seeking re-election and perhaps even to be still serving as president.

Up to that point a coterie surrounding President Biden insisted that he was in full command of his faculties. They concealed the fact that he was confused and disorientated, that if he was re-elected he would probably spend his second term confined to a wheelchair and that he could no longer recognise long-standing friends and colleagues, including the chair of the Democratic National Committee and George Clooney, a major party donor.

On July 21 Biden withdrew from the race, explaining that it was ‘in the best interest of my party and the country’.

‘There is nothing new under the sun’ because such a cover-up was not unprecedented in American presidential history.

In 1919 Woodrow Wilson, another Democratic president, returned from Paris peace conferences and presented the Republican dominated Senate with the terms of the Treaty of Versailles, containing the Covenant of the League of Nations, and asked: ‘Dare we reject it and break the heart of the world?’

Few Republicans wished to reject the treaty or the League of Nations but they had reservations and sought amendments.

Henry Cabot Lodge, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, loathed Wilson but even he was not opposed to the United States joining the UK in guaranteeing French security against future German aggression.

He did, however, draw the line at the United States being ‘controlled by a League which may at any time … be drawn in to deal with internal conflicts in other countries, no matter what those conflicts may be’. Lodge was adamant that ‘no American soldiers … can ever be engaged in war or ordered anywhere except by the constitutional authorities of the United States’.

Some conciliatory gestures from Wilson could have secured the necessary two-thirds majority but – because of his self-righteousness and inability to compromise – he would accept no amendments.

Both the Democratic leader in the Senate and Mrs Wilson suggested to the president that ‘it might be wise to compromise with Lodge’ but he was implacable.

Compromise was impossible for a man who believed he was engaged in God’s work. He had told the Senate on July 10 1919: ‘The stage is set, the destiny disclosed. It has come about by no plan of our conceiving, but by the hand of God who led us into this way. We cannot turn back. We can only go forward, with lifted eyes and freshened spirit, to follow the vision.’

Wilson was a tran Ulster-Scot and ‘Colonel’ House, once Wilson’s most trusted adviser, captured his character perfectly: ‘Whenever a question is presented he keeps an absolutely open mind and welcomes all suggestions or advice which will lead to a correct decision. Once a decision is made it is final and there is an end to all advice and suggestion. There is no moving him after that.’

With deadlock on Capitol Hill, Wilson, disregarding medical advice, embarked on a gruelling nationwide tour to mobilise public support for the treaty. During a three-week period in September 1919, he travelled 8,000 miles, gave 36 major addresses and scores of interviews, and rear platform talks. On October 2, an exhausted Wilson suffered a massive stroke, paralysing his whole left side, and very nearly died.

Wilson never managed to secure the two-thirds majority in the Senate necessary to ratify the treaty. The League came into existence without the United States. American isolationism and non-involvement in the League over the next two decades were to prove detrimental to the prospects of world peace.

Wilson was an invalid for the last three-and-a-half years of his life and died on February 3 1924. He was survived by his second wife, Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, ‘a woman of narrow views and formidable determination’ according to Phyllis Lee Levin, the author of ‘Edith and Woodrow’.

With the president ‘reduced from a giant to a pygmy’, it is alleged that Mrs Wilson wielded presidential authority and ran the administration.

She admitted to filtering all incoming information to him and relaying his wishes to the outside world: ‘I studied every paper sent from the different Secretaries or Senators and tried to digest and present in tabloid form the things that, despite my vigilance, had to go to the President. I, myself, never made a single decision regarding the disposition of public affairs. The only decision that was mine was what was important and what was not, and the very important decision of when to present matters to my husband.’

Minimising her role as one of benign ‘stewardship’, she claimed that her actions had been sanctioned by the president’s doctors.

One Republican senator described her as ‘the Presidentess’ who had transformed herself ‘from First Lady to Acting First Man’.

In 1985 in an article entitled ‘Edith Bolling Wilson as First Lady: A Study in the Power of Personality, 1919-1920’ in ‘Presidential Studies Quarterly’, Judith L Weaver observed that Mrs Wilson underestimated her role. While she may not have made critical decisions, she did influence both domestic and international policy by assuming the role of presidential gatekeeper.

In 2016 W E Hazelgrove published ‘Madam President: The Secret Presidency of Edith Wilson’. So even if Hillary Rodham Clinton had won the presidential race in 2016, one might argue (tongue only slightly in cheek) that the United States already had had its first female president in Edith Wilson.