Joe Brolly: NI diseased and dysfunctional and GAA should back border poll

Prominent Gaelic football star, barrister and journalist Joe Brolly has urged the GAA to show “leadership” and give its backing to a referendum on Irish unity.

In a wide-ranging interview with the News Letter, Mr Brolly said Northern Ireland society has become “intolerable” for people who identify as Irish thanks to what he described variously as the “obnoxious”, “xenophobic”, “sectarian”, “homophobic”, “hateful” and “contemptuous” attitudes of the DUP.

Mr Brolly, the son of former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly and Sinn Fein councillor Anne Brolly – both of whom have quit the party over its stance on abortion – said he had never voted for either Sinn Fein or the SDLP and could “take or leave whether I live in the north or south of Ireland”.

But he believes Northern Ireland has now become a “diseased, dysfunctional society” and he is urging the GAA to formally support a border poll.

Founded in 1884, the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) takes an active role in promoting the Irish language, Irish music and other pastimes.

Mr Brolly praised the organisation’s community focus, particularly during the Troubles, and said it was now “incumbent upon the GAA to show leadership” and throw its weight behind a border poll.

Explaining, he said the “optimism” of “moderate nationalists” towards the future of Northern Ireland after the Good Friday Agreement and subsequent agreements had been “blown”.

Mr Brolly said he lays the blame “firmly” with the DUP.

“There’s no doubt that in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement there was such an optimism here in the north, I think particularly amongst moderate nationalists,” he said.

“If I’m a nationalist at all I would count myself as very moderate.”

He continued: “There was a great hope that a new society could actually be created in the north that would be a model.

“I think that that opportunity to create a new society has been entirely blown by the DUP.

“You know, the sneering and contempt for homosexuals, their neglect of poverty-stricken communities throughout the north.

“Their absolutely contemptuous approach of all things Irish when they’re supposed to be treating us with respect. You know, their contempt for the Irish language.

“You know, feeding the crocodiles so they’ll come back for more. Can you imagine the leader in any civilised society speaking that way? I mean that would be all right from some sort of right-wing, xenophobic demagogue.

“The DUP, obnoxious and all as they are, are holding the balance of power in Westminster in circumstances where Sinn Fein have abdicated their responsibilities.

“So we are without any leadership, without any politics in the north.

“We are in an entirely dysfunctional, diseased society now.”

He added: “It is incumbent upon the GAA to show leadership. And to reflect that very great concern on the part of the northern Gaels.”

The DUP was invited to respond to Mr Brolly’s accusations of sectarianism, homophobia and contempt for the Irish language.

A spokesperson said that the party was “focused on delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland”.

In a statement, the DUP said: “Joe Brolly is no stranger to various outbursts, including his past comments that ‘it’s nobody else’s business’ if GAA clubs are named after republican terrorists and his ‘pride’ in INLA hunger striker Kevin Lynch.”

The DUP spokesperson continued: “Mr Brolly is entitled to his views but instead of being deflected by outside commentary we remain focused on delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately there are still those who continue to veto the restoration of devolution because they put their own narrow agenda ahead of the needs of the public.”