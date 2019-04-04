Johann Strauss operetta Die Fledermaus coming to Grand Opera House in Belfast

Northern Ireland Opera will bring its production of Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss to the Grand Opera House from Sunday, September 15 to Saturday, September 21.

The operetta is a brand new translation by Walter Sutcliffe and Meredith Oakes which will be sung in English.

Die Fledermaus – or The Bat – was first performed in Vienna 145 years ago in 1874.

Die Fledermaus is the jewel in the crown of the King of the Waltz, Johann Strauss.

The tunes stay with you forever. The humour is wicked. The atmosphere indulgent. It is a farce about men taking liberties, women taking control, and the dangers of dressing up as a bat.

Die Fledermaus tells the story of Falke who wakes up on a bench with a killer hangover. Dressed as a bat.

His ‘good friend’ Eisenstein thought it would be hilarious to abandon him here after partying the night before, leaving him a long walk of shame.

It’s been a long time coming, but tonight’s the night for Falke to get his revenge at the most glamourous party of the season where there’ll be champagne. What could possibly go wrong?

Northern Ireland Opera’s two most recent productions - Rigoletto at the Grand Opera House and Sweeney Todd at the Lyric Theatre – resulted in sell-out performances and a season that has seen a further staggering 70% rise in their audience numbers.

Founded in only 2010, Northern Ireland Opera has won international acclaim and awards for the quality of its work and been seen in the UK, Ireland and internationally.

Artistic director Walter Sutcliffe commented: “The shows have all been greeted with standing ovations which is a fitting tribute to the quality of the artists on the stage, musicians in the pit and technicians working behind them. Our new operating model has brought in more attendees than ever before, brought us the largest box office since the company began, and has inspired literally thousands of visitors new and old. Thank you to everyone who has helped us take this step.”

On their latest production, Walter commented: “The Bat, in German Die Fledermaus, is the world’s best and most popular operetta.

“If you love pure luxurious feel good music there is little more uplifting and indulgent than its incredible array of Viennese waltzes that sparkle even more than the champagne its characters are powered by. And, there’s so much more. It’s a brilliant comedy of male paranoia, bringing out the absurdity of man’s ego mania and obsessions with sexual potency, conquests and status.

“In a masterclass of irony, it simultaneously seduces and ridicules us. It may be 145 years old, but its relevance today is probably even clearer than when it was written. Or perhaps it just shows us how little has changed. And if you can’t laugh at yourself then what can you laugh at.”

Die Fledermaus will open with a charity gala performance in aid of the Welcome Organisation on Sunday, September 15.

Tickets can be booked online for all performances at www.goh.co.uk