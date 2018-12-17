John Steinbeck’s classic works were informed by his Presbyterian roots

A prolific author, John Steinbeck is best known for his novella ‘Of Mice and Men’, and his novel ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ that won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1940.

John Ernst Steinbeck Jr was born on February 27 1902 in Salinas, California. His father was John Ernst Steinbeck, Monterey County treasurer, while his mother was Olive Hamilton, a school teacher.

Whereas his father was of German stock, his mother was of Ulster-Scots heritage. Samuel Hamilton of Mulkeeragh, Ballykelly, Co Londonderry, was his maternal grandfather. As Ulster-Scots historian Alister McReynolds points out in his book ‘Kith and Kin’, Steinbeck was only two when his grandfather died but he had a life-long fascination with the man and his Ulster roots. He twice visited Ballykelly to explore his Ulster origins, albeit with limited success.

Steinbeck recalled driving through Ballykelly ‘without knowing it was there’, but at Limavady the locals turned him back. He recalled: ‘I guess I had thought of Ballykelly as a town; it isn’t – it’s what they call in Texas “a wide place in the road.”’

However, he described Ballykelly as ‘the seat of my culture and the origin of my being and the soil of my background’. He took little or no interest in his father’s Germanic roots.

In the second chapter of ‘East of Eden’ (1952), Steinbeck wrote: ‘Young Samuel Hamilton came from the north of Ireland and so did his wife. He was the son of small farmers, neither rich nor poor, who had lived on one landhold and in one stone house for many hundreds of years. The Hamiltons managed to be remarkably well educated and well read; and, as is so often true in that green country, they were connected and related to very great people and very small people, so that one cousin might be a baronet and another cousin a beggar.’

He also delineated the character of Samuel’s wife: ‘She had a dour Presbyterian mind and a code of morals that pinned down and beat the brains out of nearly everything that was pleasant to do.’

She possessed ‘... a finely developed sense of sin. Idleness was a sin, and card playing, which was a kind of idleness to her. She was suspicious of fun whether it involved dancing or singing or even laughter.’

Steinbeck’s mother was a profound influence on her son. Olive Hamilton was involved in a wide range of charitable and social organisations in which she played a leading role and undertook most of the work. During the Great War no one sold more war bonds in Salinas than Olive. She imbued her son with a strong sense of right and wrong, moral outrage at social injustice and a love of language and books.

He studied English Literature at Stanford but left without completing his degree. His experience as an agricultural labourer enabled him to write with realism and understanding about the lives of those who worked on the land, evidenced by ‘Tortilla Flat’ (1935), his first novel to attract serious attention.

‘Of Mice and Men’ derives its title from the Robert Burns poem ‘To a Mouse’: ‘The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men/Gang aft agley’ (or ‘go often awry’). It is the story of two itinerant farm labourers, one of huge strength and weak mind, exploited but at the same time protected by the other.

The title ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ was taken from ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ (‘Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord/He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored’) written by abolitionist Julia Ward Howe in 1861. Steinbeck’s third wife Carol suggested the title. As Steinbeck explained to his literary agent: ‘I like the song because it is a kind of march and this book is a kind of march.’

The novel was heavily indebted to Steinbeck’s research for a series of articles entitled ‘The Harvest Gypsies’ which appeared in the ‘San Francisco News’ (illustrated with the haunting photographs by Dorothea Lange) between October 5 and 12 1936.

Written at break-neck speed (2,000 words a day for 100 days), the book chronicles the story of the Joads, an Oklahoma (Okie) family, who, after losing their farm during the Depression, embark on an exodus (along Route 66) to what they believe is the promised land (California) in search of a better life. Their journey and their reception when they arrive are both grim and almost soul-destroying. Although almost universally regarded as an impassioned plea for the human values and common justice which Steinbeck had imbibed from his Presbyterian mother, not everyone saw the book in this positive light.

In Bakersfield, Buffalo and San José it was banned. The Associated Farmers of California dismissed it as a ‘pack of lies’ and ‘communist propaganda’. Ironically, it was even briefly banned in the USSR because Stalin found the revelation that even the most destitute Americans could afford motorised transport embarrassing.

In the United States Ruth Comfort Mitchell in a book entitled ‘Of Human Kindness’ attempted to refute the novel by defending California’s treatment of its immigrant workers. Eleanor Roosevelt, the president’s wife, weighed in on Steinbeck’s side and repudiated allegations that Steinbeck was guilty of exaggeration.

‘The Grapes of Wrath’ was the best-selling book of 1939, selling almost half a million copies in its first year of publication alone. The following year John Ford turned the book into a film widely considered as one of the greatest American films of all time. Since then the book has been studied as an English literature set-text around the world.

Yet by the time he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1962, his reputation in the United States was in ‘free fall’ with literary critics and academia. In literature, as in everything else, fashions change but many of his books are still widely regarded as ‘classics of Western literature’. He died in New York city on December 20 1968.