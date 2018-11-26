Jordan McLester: Body of missing teenager recovered

The body of a young Coleraine man who was reported missing by his family earlier this month has been recovered in Castlerock.

Jordan McLester, 19, was last seen in the Kingsbury Gardens area of Coleraine at 11.40pm on Sunday, November 4.

The following day his family revealed that they were becoming “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

Over the past few weeks police and volunteers carried out a number of searches for Jordan.

A joint operation involving the PSNI and Community Rescue Service was concentrated on an area of the River Bann, which runs through the Co Londonderry town.

Today police confirmed that Jordan’s body was recovered in the Circular Road area of Castlerock on Saturday, November 24.

“A post mortem is due to be carried out, but police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Jordan.”

The tragic news that Jordan’s body had been found was initially revealed on Facebook by his sister.

Posting on Facebook, Tasha McLester thanked everyone who supported her and her family during the search for her brother.

“So my wee brother has finally been found and we can lay him to rest once and for all. Thank you for every bit of support to my family, funeral arrangements will follow,” she wrote.

• If you or someone you know is in distress or despair, call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or log on to www.lifelinehelpline.info for more information about the help and support available.