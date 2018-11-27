Jordan McLester: Tragic teen’s heartbroken family thank ‘heroes’ who helped in search operation

The heartbroken sister of young Coleraine man Jordan McLester has thanked everyone who helped in the search for her brother over the past few weeks.

A three-week search for the 19-year-old ended in tragedy at the weekend when his body was recovered in Castlerock.

Police have said they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Jordan, who was last seen in the Kingsbury Gardens area of Coleraine on the night of Sunday, November 4, was reported missing by his concerned family the following day.

Over the past few weeks police, the Community Rescue Service and other volunteers carried out a number of searches for Jordan.

Sadly it was confirmed yesterday by the PSNI that Jordan’s body had been recovered in the Circular Road area of Castlerock on Saturday, November 24.

Speaking on behalf of her grieving family, Jordan’s sister Tasha McLester thanked all those who helped in the search for her beloved brother.

“We as a family cannot thank the Community Rescue Service enough. They showed us nothing but compassion and we felt like they wanted to find Jordan as much as we did. They truly are heroes to us,” she told the News Letter.

Expressing her family’s devastation at Jordan’s passing, she described her brother as “the light of our lives.”

“Our family will never get over the loss of Jordan. He was the light of our lives. The best son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson that anyone could have asked for. We are utterly heartbroken over losing such a big part of our lives. His laugh will forever be in my heart,” Tasha added.

Jordan’s funeral service will take place at Causeway Coast Vineyard on Friday, November 30 at 12pm.

He will be laid to rest in Coleraine Cemetery.

His grieving family have asked anyone who would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers to make a contribution to the Community Rescue Service, The Diamond, Coleraine.

• If you or someone you know is in distress or despair, call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or log on to www.lifelinehelpline.info for more information about the help and support available.