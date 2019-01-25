Journalist McIlvanney ‘one of the true greats’

Tributes have been paid to sports writer Hugh McIlvanney, who has died at the age of 84.

Over a 60-year career he witnessed many iconic sporting events including the 1966 World Cup final and the Rumble in the Jungle fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974.

He also covered the terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and the Hillsborough disaster.

McIlvanney worked for titles including his local paper the Kilmarnock Standard, as well as The Scotsman, The Daily Express, The Observer and The Sunday Times.

His nephew, crime writer Liam McIlvanney, wrote on Twitter: “A great man, a great writer. Thoughts with Caroline, Liz and Conn.

“Rest In Peace, Uncle Hughie.”

Gary Lineker said “his gravelly Scottish voice will be missed as much as his wonderful copy”.

McIlvanney was close with well-known figures in the game, such as former Manchester United managers Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, Bill Shankly who managed Liverpool, and Jock Stein, the former Celtic and Scotland manager.

He wrote about the event when Stein died shortly after a World Cup qualifying game in Cardiff.

He also wrote a number of books on football, boxing and horse racing and was consulted on Sir Alex Ferguson’s autobiography, Managing My Life.

The Football Writers’ Association, of which McIlvanney was a life member, called him “one of the true greats of sports writing”.