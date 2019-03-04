Jude Collins suffers backlash over Naomi Long weight comments

Blogger Jude Collins has faced an extreme backlash after he published comments focusing on the weight of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

The comments prompted 66 responses on Twitter, all of them scathing of the former lecturer’s remarks.

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long speaks to the News Leader ahead of the Alliance Party conference at Stormont Hotel at the weekend.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Mrs Long’s response on Facebook, by contrast, drew almost 400 comments of support.

Writing about Brexit in the wake of the Alliance’s Party annual conference, Mr Collins focused on the East Belfast MLA’s weight.

“They say a bald man will never become President of the US again; Naomi’s weight problem – I’m assuming it’s a medical condition – is what hits you between the eyes when she comes on TV,” he said.

“And I have no doubt that it’s a worrying thing for her, and not just in terms of public image. But such is the Alliance leader’s fluency of speech, it’s not too hard to focus on what’s being said, not how she looks,” he added.

Naomi’s weight problem – I’m assuming it’s a medical condition – is what hits you between the eyes when she comes on TV

But Mrs Long said in a response on Facebook that the real problem was with Mr Collins and not her.

“This may be the one and only time I ever share anything written by Jude Collins, and it isn’t to praise it,” she said.

“That my ‘weight problem’ is the first thing to hit him between the eyes when I’m on TV is evidence not of my weight, but his problem.

“I wasn’t aware Jude was either invested enough in my health to care or medically qualified enough to comment: however, I am absolutely certain he doesn’t know me or what concerns me at all, and has no right to speculate.

“That a grown man and seasoned ‘journalist’ would think it appropriate or necessary to make personal comments on my appearance before admitting that there was substance to the content of my message is a rather sad reflection on him, both as a human being and a commentator.

“That he did so about me, a woman in public life, but doesn’t do so about male colleagues and opponents is evidence of his misogyny as well as his lack of manners.

“This is why so many women of all shapes and sizes, avoid public life.

“Just remember, it’s not those of us with big bodies but those with small minds which are the most destructive force.”

The offending comments were later removed from Mr Collin’s blog however he has not yet made any response in response to his critics on Twitter.

The News Letter has invited Mr Collins to comment.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Omagh Bombing last year, Mr Collins drew scathing criticism when he claimed that those killed in the 1998 bombing were not murdered.

He claimed that as the Real IRA gang “almost certainly did not intend” to kill innocent civilians, then the 29 victims’ deaths should not be classed as murder.

In 2016 he also caused major controversy when he compared dissident republican marches in Lurgan to processions by the Boys’ Brigade youth organisation.