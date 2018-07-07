Judgment leaves Northern Ireland ungovernable

After 491 days without any democratic control of Northern Ireland civil servants, the province’s highest court has delivered a judgment which brings to an end increasingly political decisions by unelected bureaucrats.

Almost a year and a half after the last devolved ministers left Stormont, the Court of Appeal judgment about a vast incinerator halts all controversial decisions by civil servants in the absence of ministers.

But, as civil service lawyers continue to pore over the 20-page ruling this weekend, some experienced Stormont figures believe that it effectively makes Northern Ireland ungovernable on the basis which has pertained since last March.

The judges said that the logic of their ruling was that any decision which would normally be made by a minister could not be made by officials.

One former Stormont minister told the News Letter that in a year he would have received about 10 ministerial submissions requiring his approval each week.

Across Stormont’s nine departments, that would equate to about 90 decisions a week which now cannot be taken if civil servants lack that power.

The verdict implicitly heaps pressure on Secretary of State Karen Bradley, pictured, to either implement direct rule or find some alternative to devolution.

The three judges unanimously ruled that senior civil servant Peter May did not have the legal authority to approve the building of an incinerator in countryside outside Mallusk, just north of Belfast.

Last night a major business group, unionist leaders and Alliance said that the verdict meant that the government had to step in.

The incinerator planning decision was taken last September amid civil service frustration at the situation in which they were left after Stormont’s collapse was followed by the inability of the two biggest parties to restore devolution and the unwillingness of the government to implement direct rule, which would allow Westminster ministers to continue taking decisions.

In that environment, Mr May and other senior officials judged that the public interest lay in approving the publicly-funded incinerator, partly due to the potential for the costs of the project – which involves a publicly-funded commitments to a private developer which could amount to as much as £1.3 billion – to escalate.

In May, Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that Mr May had no power to act as he did, but he appealed the ruling.

But the Court of Appeal – which fast-tracked the case due to its significance – conclusively rejected that appeal.

Colin Buick of the NoArc21 group – which mounted a David versus Goliath fight against Arc21, a body funded by most of Northern Ireland’s councils – said they were “very grateful” to the three judges.

He added: “We sincerely hope that this is the end of the matter and that the Department for Infrastructure accept this decision of both courts.”

Civil servants could decide to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. But doing so would be a profoundly political decision because it would mean using public money to instruct lawyers to argue that they ought to have the powers of democratically-elected ministers, despite the ruling of four judges.