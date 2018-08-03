July was warmest in five years, says Armagh Observatory

July was the warmest in five years, according to measurements taken at Armagh Observatory.
The average (mean) temperature, at 17C for the month was 2.2C above the long-term average.
The warmest day was on the 4th, when the mercury rose to 27.1C in Armagh, followed by the 22nd, when it reached 26.7C.
Throughout the month, the Observatory recorded a total of 178.9 hours of strong sunshine which, again, is well above the average for July.
Armagh Observatory has been recording the weather since 1795.