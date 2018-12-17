Kai Corkum: Details of young crash victim’s funeral released

The funeral of three-year-old Co Down road crash victim Kai Corkum is due to take place on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

Mourners will gather at the S. Clarke and Son funeral church in Newtownards for a service at 11am, after which young Kai will be laid to rest at Whitechurch Cemetery in Ballywalter.

A floral tribute left at the scene at Movilla Road in Newtownards where Kai Corkum, 3, tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision.'''Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The Castle Gardens Primary pre-school pupil died after being hit by a car on the Movilla Road in Newtownards at around 5:20pm on Thursday, December 13.

He was taken to hospital after the collision but sadly died from his injuries the following day.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene of the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police officers investigating the fatal crash, which involved a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf, have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising campaign set up to help Kai’s grieving family meet the cost of his funeral exceeded its £3,000 target in just one day.

The ‘go fund me’ page has already received more than 300 donations totalling in excess of £4,300.

A statement on the page describes Kai as “a loving, beautiful and smart little boy and never took the smile off his face.”

Posting on Facebook, Kai’s grandfather Kenneth Corkum said he was “heartbroken” by the loss of his grandson.

A statement on the Castle Gardens Primary School Facebook page said the school community was “beyond devastated” by the tragedy.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon, who visited with Kai’s parents on Sunday, said his death is the second heartbreaking tragedy to hit the family after Kai’s younger sister passed away around 18 months ago.

“There are no words that can adequately describe how they feel. It is also hard to know what to say that will give them comfort. I would ask people to think of them and pray for them at this time,” he said.