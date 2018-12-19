Kai Corkum: Young road crash victim had ‘a cheeky personality and a great love of life’

Kai Corkum, the three-year-old boy who died after being knocked down by a car in Newtownards last week, had “an infectious smile, a cheeky personality, amazing energy and a great love of life”, his funeral service has heard.

Kai, who attended Chuckles Pre-school at Castle Gardens Primary, died after being hit by a car on the Movilla Road on Thursday afternoon.

Kai Corkum, 3, died after being struck by a car on the Movilla Road, Newtownards on December 13

He was taken to hospital after the collision but sadly died from his injuries the following day.

Kai’s death was the second terrible tragedy to befall the Corkum family in less than two years.

His baby sister Lily-Mai, who was born with a serious heart condition, passed away in January 2017 aged just 19 weeks.

Addressing mourners at his funeral service in the S Clarke and Son funeral church in Newtownards this morning, Rev Sue Bell said Kai was “a young, vibrant boy” who had been “suddenly and tragically taken away from his family, his friends and his community.”

Family and friend during the funeral of Kai Corkumh in Newtownards on Wednesday. 'The three year old died after being hit by a car near his Newtownards home.'' Picture Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

The Church of Ireland rector said Kai’s tragic death had touched the lives of many, both in Newtownards and beyond.

“The reason for this is not just that Kai was a part of a family and a community, but because of the person he was. Kai was well known. He belonged to a nursery that he attended with his cousin, Pippa; he went to the community youth club and to the church youth club,” she said.

“Kai, with his infectious smile, cheeky personality, amazing energy and great love of life. The boy who loved his welly boots, cereal and lollipops! He was confident and fearless. He loved monkeys and Chase from Paw Patrol. So much life, energy and potential now gone. Life won’t be the same without him.”

Rev Bell spoke about the incredible outpouring of love, compassion and support for Kai’s grieving family – his parents Yasmine and Michael and his brothers Tyler and Mason – in the days following the tragedy, and highlighted “the amazing reaction of the community in which the family live.”

Going on to talk about the “light and hope of Jesus” amidst all the darkness and sorrow brought by Kai’s tragic death, Rev Bell continued: “Kai is now held in the loving presence of Jesus and will enjoy all the benefits of the resurrection: eternal life which is more full of life than Kai could ever hold here; freedom and amazing joy. Death is not the end – Jesus through the cross and his resurrection has destroyed the power of sin and death.”

Stressing that Jesus offers those who are grieving “his comfort and strength to face each day”, she added: “Even though all seems very dark now the light of Jesus cannot be put out by the darkness. In this time we need to hold onto his light and although life will never be the same again there will be hope of life, a different life a restored life.”

Following the service in Newtownards, Kai was laid to rest beside his baby sister at Whitechurch Cemetery in Ballywalter.