Kam O’Kazzy Kenny vows to return to Soap Box Derby after he’s injured in dramatic crash

Kenny Taylor reckons he has lost half nose after he ‘used it as a brake’ in a spectacular run in this year’s Tandragee Soap Box Derby.

Clips of the Portadown man’s dramatic crash have gained international status as the footage of his flip and spill went viral.

Kenny Taylor at Craigavon Accident after a nasty spill at Tandragee Soap Box Derby

Aptly named Kam O’Kazzzy, Kenny (in a sidecar) and his team mate RJ Woolsey (who was driving) were one of the first to run the annual Derby which this year attracted more than 7,000 spectators.

And they certainly got a fantastic spectacle as Kenny wasn’t the only thrill and spill on the derby run.

Having started making his go-cart on Tuesday using an angle grinder and welder, Kenny said after ending up in Craigavon Area Hospital’s Emergency Department: “I should have put more attention into the brakes.” He recalled flying down Tandragee’s steep hill and tumbling and flipping. “I used my face as a brake. I used to have a big nose, now there seems to be a foot off it,” he said laughing. “All I remember is seeing the road pass underneath my nose.”

The Seagoe man, who said he was aged 21 and wee bit multiplied by three, described it as the ‘best night’s craic in years’.

Kam O'Kasi team member, Kenny Taylor is treated by medics for injuries before being taken to hospital by ambulance. INPT25-223.

Asked how he got into Soap Box Derbys, he said: “I have always been a bit mental.”

Kenny praised staff at Craigavon Hospital where he received 21 stitches in one hand and has not finished counting the stitches on his face. “The work the doctor did in that hospital was fantastic. She stayed on four hours after her shift.”

Kenny is already planning next year’s adventure at the Tandragee Soap Box Derby.

Paul Bowbanks who runs the Derby described it as a huge success.

The Kam O'Kasi team take a tumble during the Soapbox Derby in Tandragee on Saturday. INPT25-222.

“These guys are all very competitive. Everyone really enjoys all the thrills and spills.

The Derby has brought a huge crowd in the Co Armagh town and raised a massive amount of cash for charities. Mr Bowbanks said the Southern Area Hospice is to get £3k and the Alzheimer’s’ Society £1k. “We were a bit down on Saturday night because someone got hurt but we have been assured he is fine,” he said.

There may be an even bigger crowd next year with the massive success online of the amazing videos.

To the horror of the crowd the Kam O'Kasi team take a tumble during the Soapbox Derby in Tandragee on Saturday. INPT25-221.