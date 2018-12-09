Karen Bradley: Brexit deal delivers for NI and all of UK

When we leave the European Union on March 29 next year, we must move forward in order that we can put some of the division about the nature of our country’s relationship with the EU behind us.

Northern Ireland, in particular, knows the damage that division can do, and the benefits when that division can be overcome.

Theresa May's deal delivers on the Brexit referendum result, says Karen Bradley

This government has an overriding duty, not just to deliver on the referendum result, but also to do so in ways that keep our United Kingdom united.

The deal achieved by the prime minister is the only one on the table that can do that. Northern Ireland’s constitutional status within the United Kingdom is fully protected, whilst its unique history and geography are respected. It is an unprecedented and ambitious relationship which will protect jobs, communities and livelihoods across Northern Ireland, and the UK as a whole.

I am proud to serve in a government that will never be neutral in its support of our precious Union and for Northern Ireland’s integral place within it, based on the consent principle as set out in the Belfast Agreement. We believe firmly that the best future for Northern Ireland lies within a stronger United Kingdom. Our ambition is to build a modern, dynamic, outward-looking Northern Ireland that works for everyone, regardless of their background. It is a Northern Ireland in which politics works, the economy grows and society is stronger. I believe this approach is in the best traditions of positive and constructive unionism.

The deal we have reached with the EU helps us to achieve this. It avoids a hard border with Ireland and prevents a customs border in the Irish Sea, therefore allowing the people of Northern Ireland to continue living their lives as they do now. Crucially it will ensure that Northern Ireland, as part of the United Kingdom, will continue to benefit from the stability, security and prosperity that comes with being part of the world’s fifth largest economy.

I know from speaking to businesses, homeowners and consumers across Northern Ireland, that people just want us to get on with the job. Northern Ireland’s business community, in particular, has been very supportive of the deal. Over 93% of Manufacturing NI members back this deal, as do other business and farming representative bodies like the Federation of Small Business, the Institute of Directors and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Leaving without an agreement in place, or an implementation period through which to adjust to our new relationship, would cause acute uncertainty for businesses, citizens, and consumers alike. This would pose unique challenges for Northern Ireland in particular. Strengthening Northern Ireland’s economy was an important dividend of the political settlement of the Belfast Agreement – all of us have a duty to safeguard those gains in how we deliver on the Brexit vote.

The prime minister believes passionately, as do I, that our country is stronger and better together. She has fought hard to preserve the bonds between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Like her, I am convinced that our best days lie ahead of us.

As we face the challenges and reap the opportunities of Brexit, it is essential that we do so as one nation in a way that preserves prosperity in all parts of the UK. This deal achieves exactly that. It is not perfect, but that is the nature of a long and complex negotiation process. It is, however, the only solution on the table that delivers on the referendum, acknowledges Northern Ireland’s unique position, and delivers a stronger, fairer and more prosperous United Kingdom.