Keep a lid on your holiday fever, warn PSNI

Police are appealing for excited holidaymakers to keep their excitement off social media,

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "WHAT A DAY!!! Heading off on holiday like this little character? First and foremost, enjoy!"

The post adds: "However, please remember that some people will be hoping to take advantage of holiday season, and we don’t want you to be a victim of crime when off enjoying your holiday, so PLEASE remember to not advertise the fact you may be away from home for a while (be careful what you put on social media!!).

"Keep your home secure, consider asking family or friends to keep a close eye on your property, and consider steps to mask the fact you aren’t home, such as lights on timers.

"Please share this with anyone who might benefit from the reminder.

"Also, Belfast today is hotter than or at least on a par with most popular holiday hotspots, so why would you want to go anywhere else?!"