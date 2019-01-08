Kegworth crash: Airline industry learnt valuable lessons from tragedy

A number of safety improvements were made by the airline industry as a result of lessons learned from the Kegworth air disaster.

These included better communication between the cockpit and the cabin, as well as the development of the brace position for crash landings.

The pilots of British Midland flight 92 mistakenly shut down the correctly-working right-hand engine after loud bangs were heard coming from the left-hand engine.

When the commander broadcast to the cabin that this action had been taken, the passengers and cabin crew did not alert him to the error despite some of them seeing the original malfunction.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found that passengers would be unlikely to think they could contribute to a pilot’s understanding of a situation, while cabin crew would be concerned that any intrusion into the flight deck during busy periods could be a distraction.

In the aftermath of the crash, airlines across the world began giving staff Cockpit Resource Management training, which teaches that more information should be shared between pilots in the cockpit, while cabin crew should have the confidence to challenge flight crew if they believe a mistake has been made.