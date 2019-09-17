Kells and Connor Young Farmers celebrating Diamond Anniversary

It’s a time of celebration for Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club as they mark their 60th anniversary.

To celebrate the Club’s Diamond year, six members took on a special challenge during the summer which saw them set off on August 16 to cycle 600 miles in six days around the six counties in Northern Ireland.

Club members from left to right Houston Bonnar, Andrew White, James Fullerton, Peter McWhirter, and Sarah Davidson, getting support before the big cycle from the community

The Club chose the charity ‘Friends of the Cancer Centre’ as their cause and were delighted by the “fantastic” response and support for the cycle.

During the challenge, the six members stayed with other young farmers halls, in church halls, and with friends of young farmers.

Locations included Rathfriland YFC Hall, Derry Clavin Hall courtesy of Lisbellaw YFC and All Saints Church in the Parish of Pomeroy and also accommodation provided by Alison and Johnston Gilmore and Rhonda McKay.

A Club spokesperson said: “The hospitality received throughout the cycle was incredible. We can not thank all the hosts enough for the warm welcoming, accommodation and support that was provided.

Passing by Tayto Park on the second day of the 600 miles

“When our Club arrived home on day six, other members from the Club met up with them and cycled with them for the last leg back home to Kells.

“Once everyone arrived home safely there was a very warm welcoming back by people from the village, family and friends to show support.”

As Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club now start into their new autumn programme, they will also be holding an Anniversary Dinner celebrating the past 60 years.

The Rosspark Hotel will be the venue for the celebration for members, friends and family, on Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm when music will be by The Untouchables.

To celebrate the Club's 60th Anniversary six members cycled 600 miles in six days around the six counties for charity

The evening will also see the Club hand over the money they have raised for their chosen charity - Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The club have thanked everyone so far for all their kind donations and support so far for the club and cycle.

Tickets for the dinner are available through the Club by contacting a club member or by directly contacting

Club Leader - Andrew White by calling 07935083325 or Club Secretary Sarah Davidson by calling 07872829912.