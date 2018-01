Sir Kenneth Branagh is to receive the Freedom of Belfast today.

The actor and director will be made a freeman of the city at a special ceremony at the Ulster Hall this evening.

A series of screenings of his films is taking place at venues across Belfast to mark the occasion.

Sir Kenneth, who was born in Belfast in 1960, will become the 82nd person to receive the honour.

The award pays tribute to individuals or organisations who have made a contribution to civic life.