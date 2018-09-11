Kenny Andrews: Family of man whose body was recovered from Lough Erne thank emergency services for search efforts

Police have this afternoon named the man whose body was recovered from Lough Erne after extensive searches were carried out at the in County Fermanagh beauty spot.

He was 31-year-old Kenny Andrews from Bangor, County Down.



Mr Andrews was the managing director of Newtownards-based company, Damp Proofing NI.



The PSNI said his fiancée and family have expressed their thanks to the emergency services who were involved in the search for him.

The search ended on Monday evening. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Police had earlier confirmed that the body of a man had been found after a search following an incident involving a jet ski on Lough Erne.

The search operation got under way on Sunday and continued into Monday, when Mr Andrews' body was recovered.

A second man had been rescued from the water.

The Community Rescue Service said the search operation had come to a “sad conclusion” in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Volunteers from Strabane Communinty Rescue Service were tasked on Sunday evening to assist in the search for a person believed to have been missing in the waters of Lower Lough Erne near Kesh.

“A multi-agency response got underway involving the Community Rescue Service, Police Service for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, RNLI and the Irish Coastguard helicopter from Sligo. Searches continued throughout the evening before being stood down for the night late on Sunday.”

The spokesperson continued: “Searches resumed on Monday morning when, following a joint operation by the CRS and PSNI, a body was located believed to be that of the missing person. The deceased was recovered by the PSNI dive team and brought to shore.”

The Community Rescue Service statement continued: “The Management and Volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time.”