Key Ulster Rugby sponsor ‘concerned’ about players’ conduct

One of Ulster’s Rugby’s main sponsors has expressed its concerns about the conduct of players involved in the recent rape trial.

At the end of the trial which lasted more than 40 days, Ulster and Ireland players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both found not guilty of raping the same 19-year-old woman.

In a statement to The Times newspaper, a spokesperson for the bank said: “As a sponsor of Ulster Rugby, Bank of Ireland is highly concerned regarding the serious behaviour and conduct issues which have emerged as a result of the recent high-profile trial.

“The bank has formally conveyed these concerns to the CEO of Ulster Rugby.

“It is of paramount importance to Bank of Ireland that our sponsorship activity aligns with and supports our core values, and reflects positively on Bank of Ireland through association.”

The spokesperson added: “We understand that an internal review is under way. We expect this review to be robust, to fully address the issues raised, and that decisions will be taken – and policies and protocols be put in place – that fully address the issues that have arisen.

“Given that a review is under way, we won’t comment further on this issue at this time.”