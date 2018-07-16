Kilkeel gas leak incident: NI Fire Service statement in full

Emergency services were called to the scene of an ammonia leak in Kilkeel, County Down this afternoon.

MORE: Emergency services and air ambulance called to scene of ammonia leak



The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has issued a statement on the incident

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following statement on the incident.

“NIFRS was called at 12.38pm to a report of an ammonia gas leak in the vicinity of the Harbour Road, Kilkeel.

"The cause of the leak had been isolated prior to the arrival of fire crews. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus surveyed the site with gas monitors to check for the presence of ammonia gas – all readings were zero.

“Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to two casualties prior to the arrival of Ambulance crews. Fire crews from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint Fire stations remain at the scene. Ambulance personnel are transferring casualties to hospital.

Kilkeel Harbour

“Daisy Hill Hospital requested NIFRS to stand by to provide support in receiving casualties if required. At this stage no action has been required.

“There is no risk to the public from this gas leak.”

MORE: 'Only come to A&E if with life threatening condition' says health trust dealing with 'major incident'