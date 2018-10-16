Kim Kardashian taken to task over ‘skinny living’ by DUP MP Jim Shannon

A DUP MP has hit out at reality television star Kim Kardashian as he said society was fixated on “skinny living”.

Jim Shannon raised concerns over the impact on young people of stars such as Kim Kardashian commenting about her weight loss.

Jim Shannon said social media 'had a lot to answer for'

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on reducing stigma around eating disorders, Mr Shannon appeared to refer to a video exchange posted earlier this year between the star and her sisters about her appearance.

The MP for Strangford said: “Comments on such programmes as an example Keeping Up with the Kardashians – now I have to say that I don’t watch it and I couldn’t tell you who they are, or where they’re from or anything about them, but I tell you what my parliamentary aide, she won’t mind me saying, (much) to her shame watches it – where in fixation on looking skinny and even in one clip being called anorexic as a compliment must be addressed.

“Now in fairness the apology from the Kardashians is wonderful and they are to be commended for realising that these comments came across in a non-healthy way.

“But the fact is that the words said cannot be withdrawn and young women wanting to be more like the Kardashians who seem to have it all are impacted.”

Mr Shannon said social media had “a lot to answer for”, adding: “It does set a trend, peer pressure.”