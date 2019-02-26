Kind Larne girl ‘gets the chop’ and raises £800

An eight-year-old Larne schoolgirl has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust charity.

Abbie Hill has also raised £800 for Cancer Fund for Children through donations to a Just Giving page.

Before: Abbie's long hair.

Mum Pam said: “My daughter Abbie asked if she could cut her hair and donate it.

“We set up a Just Giving page and within two weeks Abbie had raised approximately £800 for Cancer Fund for Children.

“Very very proud mum. Big big thanks to everyone who donated.”

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.