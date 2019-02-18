Knockagh Area WI holds annual quiz and bowling competition

The Knockagh Area WI held its annual quiz and bowls competition in Templepatrick Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday.

Every Women’s Institute in the Knockagh Area entered a team with the results being very close.

The winner of the bowls competition was Ruby Irwin, Templepatrick. The runner-up was Betty Brennan, Carrickfergus. The trophy was presented to Ruby by Ann Graham the area president.

There were only two points between the winners, Templepatrick and Straid, second with Ballyclare, third.

The Templepatrick team, Roberta Stinson, Hilary Becket and Carol Borland received the trophy which was presented by the area president.