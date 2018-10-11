Kylie announces new dates for Belfast and Dublin gigs

New dates have been announced for two Kylie Minogue concerts in Belfast and Dublin.

The Australian star had been due to perform in the two cities this week.

But the gigs were cancelled due to the 50-year-old singer battling a throat infection.

Fresh dates in December were announced on Thursday morning.

Kylie will perform at the 3Arena Dublin on December 3 and at SSE Arena Belfast on December 5.

All original tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates.

On Sunday, Kylie apologised to her fans via Twitter.

"I've been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain," she said.

"We're working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I'm so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding."

The star is touring her Golden album this autumn in the UK and Ireland.