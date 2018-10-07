Kylie Minogue cancels Belfast and Dublin concerts

Kylie Minogue’s Dublin and Belfast concerts have been cancelled at the last minute due to a throat infection.

The pop singer was due to perform in Dublin’s 3Arena on Sunday evening before heading north on Monday.

Kylie Minogue in 2014

Minogue tweeted: “Lovers, I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

“I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.

“I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!)

“We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding.”

The music artist is touring her Golden album this autumn in the UK and Ireland.

Rescheduled dates for the concert are still to be announced and the concert promoters apologised and asked ticket holders to keep their tickets in the meantime.