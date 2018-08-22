Kyra ‘lit up room with her smile’

A young woman who has died days after a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone has been described as someone who “captured the room” with her “beautiful smile”.

The crash happened on the Deverney Road in Omagh on Saturday.

Police confirmed yesterday morning that, despite efforts to save her life, Kyra Elizabeth McKinley had passed away from the injuries she suffered in the collision.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Ms McKinley, who was in her early 20s, in a series of touching tributes yesterday.

She had worked with the commercial team at Dickinson and Co Insurance, and had previously been employed by the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh.

A talented singer, her former colleagues at the hotel shared their memories in a moving video featuring her rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’.

Paul Lowe wrote: “Such a lovely person with a warm heart. I would say if it wasn’t for Kyra’s help and kindness when I started, I would not have lasted a week.”

Emma McGinn added: “It’s going to be so hard to never see that amazing smile light up the room again. Kyra you will be missed so much by so many.”

Carla Hosie also paid tribute, saying: “Kyra you captured the room with your beautiful smile and glowing nature.”

In a statement, the hotel said: “The Duncan family and team extend our deepest sympathies to our colleagues Glenn, Alex and Kyra’s parents Raymond and Valerie for the loss of their beautiful girl.

“She was the sweetest little lady who lit up every room with that gorgeous smile.”

Dickson and Co Insurance, in a statement posted on their website, said: “Her warm nature and bubbly personality had a personal impact on all her work colleagues.

“In addition to her work Kyra had many talents enjoyed by many of us including her home baked goods, crocheting skills and gardening advices.”