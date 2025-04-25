Labour minister Lisa Nandy says scheme under which Kneecap were given funding is now 'under review' as a result
Lisa Nandy reportedly made the comments in an interview with The Telegraph in London.
She was also asked about the band’s behaviour – such as member Mo Chara’s cry of “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a recent gig.
Ms Nandy said: “First of all, obviously that is appalling, and particularly celebrating and championing, promoting proscribed terrorist organisations is a criminal offence, so we don’t condone it in any sense at all.”
On the subject of the grant scheme to which Kneecap had applied, she said: “This is something we inherited from the last government… we are so deeply concerned about all of the things that have made up this case that we’re now reviewing the whole scheme.”
Kneecap had successfully applied to the Music Export Growth Scheme in 2023.
However, the then-business secretary (now leader of the opposition) Kemi Badenoch had intervened to stop the grant.
She had said at the time that “we fully support freedom of speech, but it's hardly surprising that we don't want to hand out UK taxpayers' money to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself" – a reference to Kneecap’s frequent republican rhetoric.
Kneecap then took a court case, claiming they were the victims of “censorship” because the government wouldn’t give them money (though they were previously given £1.6m in UK public money to make a film about themselves).
Then in November 2024, the Department for Business and Trade – then under Labour – said Mrs Badenoch’s decision to rescind funding had been “unlawful and procedurally unfair”.