Larne FC’s ‘shirt swap’ for Women’s Aid

Larne Football Club is looking forward to welcoming Women’s Aid ABCLN to Inver Park for this week’s charity shirt swap.

Saturday will see the volunteers of Women’s Aid in Larne raffle the shirt of fan favourite and top goal scorer Marty Donnelly.

Ballots will be priced at £1 and will be available for purchase from the volunteers at Inver Park between 2.00 pm and 3.30pm.

The winner will be announced just before half-time.

Marty’s shirt will be handed over at the changing rooms after the match against Dundela.

Gavin Clements, commercial director, at Larne FC, said: “Our charity shirt swap campaign has allowed us to partner up with many fantastic organisations, and we hope that Saturday is the beginning of a strong partnership between Women’s Aid ABLCN and Larne Football Club, with a lot more to come in the future.

“We would like to thank everyone at Women’s Aid in Larne for their support in the lead up to Saturday’s game.”

Women’s Aid says that domestic violence affects one in four women in their lifetime.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation to women and children affected by domestic violence. Anyone experiencing domestic violence can access support by calling the 24-hour domestic and sexual violence helpline on 0808 802 1414 or the Naomi Centre, Ballymena, on 028 25632136.