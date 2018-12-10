Larne FC ‘shirt swap’ raises £558 for Women’s Aid charity

Larne Football Club welcomed Women’s Aid ABCLN to Inver Park on Saturday for their ‘Charity Shirt Swap’.

Saturday saw staff and volunteers raffle the shirt of fan favourite and top goal scorer Marty Donnelly during the match against Dundela, raising £558 for Women’s Aid.

The shirt was won by local supporter Trevor Black.

Gavin Clements, commercial director, said “Our Charity Shirt Swap’ campaign has allowed us to partner up with many fantastic organisations, and we hope that Saturday is the beginning of a strong partnership between Women’s Aid ABLCN and Larne Football Club with a lot more to come in the future. We would like to thank everyone at Women’s Aid for their support over the past weeks in the lead up to Saturday’s game.”

During the match, volunteers handed out 200 white ribbons to supporters marking ‘16 Days of Activism’ to challenge and end violence against women.

Gavin added: “We must stand up and be counted, and challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to male violence against women.”