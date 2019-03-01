Larne Housing Executive office opening hours cut to three days

The Housing Executive has announced it is cutting opening hours at its Larne office for a trial period from next week.

Following a review of business in the Mid & East Antrim area, the housing authority is piloting reduced opening hours at Sir Thomas Dixon Buildings, Victoria Road.

The reception will now open on Monday (9.30am–4.00pm), Wednesday (9.30am–1.00pm) and Friday (9.30am-4.00pm) and will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Mairead Myles Davey, area manager for the Housing Executive’s Mid & East Antrim Area, explained: “Because we are now taking our service to our customers, we are changing our office reception opening hours.

“Our Maintenance Officers and Patch Managers are already out on our estates engaging with customers, therefore less staff are needed in our offices.

“We believe we can better serve our customers by implementing these pilot opening hours for three months.

“It must be emphasised that the office is staffed five days a week, however closing the customer reception for two days will allow staff who need to carry out visits to do so on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Customer service is paramount and we believe that this will ensure a continued high level of customer service on dedicated days.

“In addition, the Larne office has successfully operated an appointments-based system for housing and homeless applications since February 2017. These appointments occur on a Monday and Friday, with bespoke arrangements made for anyone unable to attend on these days.

“In addition, all tenancy signings are pre-booked and arrangements will be made by the Patch Managers directly for these.”

Revised opening hours are being piloted from March 4 until May 31, 2019.

The Housing Executive added that if anyone wishes to speak to a member of staff to telephone them on 03448 920 900.