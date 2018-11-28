Larne man Danny raises £2,500 after completing ‘Brutal Ironman’

Larne man Danny Hylands has raised £2,500 for the Children’s Cancer Unit by taking part in the Brutal Triathlon Double Ironman.

The “Brutal”, voted the “World’s Toughest Triathlon” was held in Llanberis, north Wales, in September.

Danny gets set for the cycling leg of the triathon.

Danny had to complete a 4.8 mile swim in Lake Padarn, followed by a 231.9 mile cycle finishing with a 51.1 mile run up and down Wales’ highest mountain, Snowdon.

He completed the gruelling race in a time of 37 hours 34 minutes.

By taking part, Danny raised funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity. This charity supports the work of the medical team and staff at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.