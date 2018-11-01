Larne naval base and airship station roles highlighted in museum exhibitions

A new exhibition, ‘Larne Naval Base and the U-boat War 1914-1918’, will be on show at Larne Museum from November 17 until November 30.

The display has been produced in association with local historian and author Guy Warner.

It explores the role of Larne Naval Base and the part it played in the fight against the U-boat threat during World War 1.

Carrickfergus Museum will be presenting ‘Ships & Airships: Coastal Defence during the First World War’ until Saturday January 5 2019. This exhibition will focus on the Bentra Airship Station and set it in context with other aspects of coastal defence during World War 1.

Mid-Antrim Museum’s exhibition, ‘The Great War 1918: Death, Disease and Decisions’, will chronicle the final battles of the Great War and reflect on its legacy. This exhibition will be on display until Saturday January 12 2019.

The exhibitions have been produced by the Mid and East Antrim Heritage Service to mark the end of World War I.