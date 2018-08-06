Larne’s Ayeisha McFerran crowned best goalkeeper at Women’s Hockey World Cup

A Larne woman has been named the best goalkeeper at the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Tributes have been paid to Ireland’s female hockey team after they lost to the Netherlands in the final.

And Ayeisha McFerran was presented with the goalkeeper of the tournament award at the medal ceremony after the final in London, where her team also picked up their silver medals following their historic achievement.

The 22-year-old was instrumental to Ireland’s progress and turned in outstanding performances to help secure her teams path to the final, including a number of crucial saves in Ireland’s two penalty shoot-out victories over India and Spain in the knock-out stages.

She told the BBC: “To play in a World Cup final is what everyone dreams of, no matter what sport you are in.

“We couldnt have wished for any more support from those who travelled over.”