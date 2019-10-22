Larne venue for Richard Hayward Exhibition

An exhibition on Richard Hayward will be held at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from Friday, November 15, to Tuesday, December 31.

In association with Paul Clements, travel writer, broadcaster and former BBC journalist, this exhibition looks at the life of Richard Hayward (1892-1964).

Hayward, a popular actor, singer, writer and broadcaster, was born in Southport but was raised in Larne where he lived at Chelmsford Place. As a pioneering filmmaker, he appeared in the film The Luck of the Irish, filmed in Glynn in 1935, and in his travel books, he opened up an unknown Ireland to thousands of people.

Part of the fabric of life for many people and known all over Ireland, few writers are more closely associated with Larne and East Antrim than Richard Hayward. The museum will be open on Saturday, November 16, and Saturday, December 14, for the exhibition (10am - 4.30pm, Monday-Saturday).