Last child of Norman Stronge dies at 93

The last surviving child of Sir Norman Stronge - the former Stormont Speaker murdered by the IRA - has passed away at the age of 93.

Evelyn ‘Evie’ Olivier (nee Stronge) died peacefully at her home in Tynan Abbey on 3 May. Her funeral was held at St Mary’s Amport in Hampshire on 28 May.

The Burnt out remains of Tynan Abbey after the killing of the Stronges. Incenduary devices planted by terrorists destroyed the ancestral home of the Stronge family where Sir Norman Stronge and James Stronge lived at the time. Photo: Pacemaker Press 1981'.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Vindic’s Parish Church, Tynan on Sunday June 10 at noon. She was born in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry in 1925.

Sir Norman, 86 and his son, James, a leading unionist and part-time RUC officer, were shot by the IRA at their home, Tynan Abbey in south Armagh in 1981.

Evie was schooled at Milford Girls Prep School, Co Armagh, and then at Bedgeburk Park, Kent for a year before the outbreak of World War II, causing her to return to Co Armagh. She then followed her sister Daphne into the Women’s Royal Navy Service, or WRENS. Her younger sister Rosemary died at two years old.

After the war she spent three years in Australia and New Zealand working as a nanny. Returning to Northern Ireland she met and married Brigadier Charlies Olivier, cousin of the actor Laurence Olivier. He died early in retirement and she lived in England until she began to suffer dementia in 2017.

Evie returned to Tynan Abbey for her last eight months to looked after by friends and carers.