Last few tickets for Gavin James

A very limited number of tickets are still available for Gavin James concert at the Ulster Hall on April 20.

Gavin’s recently released second album, Only Ticket Home, features the hit singles Always, Tired, Glow, Hearts on Fire and Cigarette Break. His debut album, Bitter Pill contains the massive chart-topping hit single, Nervous (The Ooh Song).

Having played sold out shows across the globe, and the honour of supporting superstar level artists like Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, Gavin is looking forward to his 2019 World Tour, which finishes in Belfast on April 20.