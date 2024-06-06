LATEST: Here are even more beautiful pups who urgently need rehomed in Northern Ireland

1. Barney
Barney is a sweet little 8 year old Yorkshire Terrier who has unfortunately been in a number of different homes which haven't worked out sadly. Therefore, we need a dedicated and committed adopter to ensure Barney's next home will be his forever home. Barney is a typical little terrier who can be vocal at times. Because of this, he would do best in a home with few neighbours nearby. He would be best suited to being the only dog in the home as he can be worried by other dogs, particularly larger ones. Barney enjoys human attention and is a really loving little guy. Despite being more senior in years he still has a lot of energy and enjoys his walks out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Molly
Meet Molly! This beautiful lady is now looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and she has come into us from the pound, therefore we have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this we are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people so we will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Photo: dogs trust
3. Mia
Mia is looking for someone special to spoil her and give her all the love and attention she deserves, she could live with another dog after successful meets at the Rehoming Centre. Mia is living in a Foster Home at the minute and loves going for walks or pottering around the garden and investigating everything. She is quite content to snooze if the foster carer has to go out for a short time and loves to greet them with a waggy tail when they get back. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Peanut
Peanut is one of two brothers and is a 8 week old whippet X pup looking for his forever home, he will need a home where there will be someone about most of the day to help him settle into home life and help with his puppy training and house training. He will be signed up for puppy classes with the Dog Trust Dogs School once he is adopted so anyone wanting to adopt him should be prepared to go to classes and continue with his training. Photo: DogsTrust